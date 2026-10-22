The Bank of Korea (BOK) held its benchmark interest rate steady at 3 percent, Thursday, in a widely expected decision.

The hold follows two consecutive 0.25-percentage-point increases in July and August, which lifted the rate from 2.5 percent to 3 percent. The central bank described the back-to-back hikes as “a preemptive response” to mounting inflationary pressures.

Rather than push ahead with a third consecutive hike, the bank opted to take stock of the effects of its recent moves, while maintaining a hawkish stance that leaves the door open to further increases.

Expectations of a pause grew after BOK Gov. Shin Hyun-song highlighted the strain that rapid rate increases have placed on vulnerable borrowers. Holding rates steady gives policymakers time to assess the impact of higher borrowing costs on inflation, the foreign exchange market and household debt.