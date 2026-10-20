South Korea will help build a global "artificial intelligence (AI) basic society" in which no country is left behind in the AI transformation, the finance minister said Tuesday.

Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il made the remarks during a speech at the Global AI and Digital Summit, a three-day event co-hosted by the science ministry and the World Bank, which opened in Seoul on Tuesday.

"South Korea, which received support from the international community as an aid recipient, has experienced how technology can transform the economy and people's lives during its development," Lee said.

"South Korea wishes to become a partner for developing nations in their AI transformations, drawing on our experience and capabilities," he added.

To this end, Lee said South Korea is working with six multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, to establish an AI hub bringing together their AI cooperation centers in South Korea.

"The goal (of launching the hub) is to ensure no country or individual is excluded from the benefits of AI and to realize a global AI basic society," Lee added.

The previous day, Lee met with Ajay Banga, president of the World Bank, to discuss ways to share South Korea's AI capabilities and experience with developing nations.

The two exchanged views on using South Korea's nuclear energy technologies to secure a stable power supply and support sustainable growth in developing nations.

They stressed the need to ensure industrial development that creates more opportunities and jobs for young people, and to continue efforts to promote inclusive and sustainable development in developing nations, according to the finance ministry.

The Global AI and Digital Summit in Seoul, meanwhile, brought together around 900 participants, including relevant ministers and private-sector officials, from some 160 countries, making it the largest gathering since the World Bank launched the annual event in 2024, according to the finance ministry.



