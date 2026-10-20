BOK, BoE expand cooperation on tokenization projects
Summary
The Bank of Korea expanded cooperation with the Bank of England on tokenization projects in Seoul on Monday and Tuesday. Sarah Breeden, the BoE’s deputy governor for financial stability, and other BoE officials exchanged views with BOK officials on payment and settlement innovations. The central banks shared updates on Project Agora and South Korea’s Project Hangang, while the BOK pledged to share its experience and join global discussions.
Key Facts
- Project Agora, led by the Bank for International Settlements, examines tokenized commercial bank deposits and tokenized wholesale central bank money for improving cross-border payments.
- Project Hangang is a blockchain-based BOK pilot that tests digital currency and wholesale central bank digital currency.
- Payment tokenization replaces sensitive payment data with a unique randomly generated string called a token.
- Sarah Breeden serves as the Bank of England’s deputy governor for financial stability.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) said Tuesday it is expanding cooperation with the Bank of England (BoE) on tokenization projects.
Sarah Breeden, the BoE's deputy governor for financial stability, visited the BOK on Monday and exchanged views with BOK officials on innovations in payment and settlement, according to the BOK.
Breeden and other BoE officials shared updates on tokenization projects, including the global initiative Project Agora and South Korea's Project Hangang, with their BOK counterparts.
The BOK said it will actively share its experience with tokenization projects and participate in global discussions on the matter.
Payment tokenization is a security process that replaces sensitive payment data with a unique, randomly generated string of characters called a token.
Project Agora, led by the Bank for International Settlements, explores how tokenized commercial bank deposits and tokenized wholesale central bank money can improve the global financial system, particularly cross-border payments.
Project Hangang is a blockchain-based tokenization pilot project led by the BOK to test digital currency and wholesale central bank digital currency.
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