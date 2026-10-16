KRX issues buy-side sidecar amid KOSDAQ's sharp increase

Korea's bourse operator activated a buy-side sidecar for the secondary KOSDAQ market on Friday as the stock index surged.

Program trading in KOSDAQ-listed shares was suspended for five minutes at 12:55 p.m., according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).

The previous day, the KOSDAQ market saw a sell-side sidecar and a circuit breaker triggered in succession during trading, with the index plunging more than 7 percent to close sharply lower.

But the index rebounded 5.27 percent to 800.90 as of Friday afternoon, reclaiming the 800-point level just a day later.

A buy-side sidecar is triggered when KOSDAQ 150 futures rise at least 6 percent from the benchmark price and the KOSDAQ 150 index gains at least 3 percent from its previous trading day's closing level, with both conditions sustained for one minute.