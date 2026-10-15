Seoul stocks extend losses as AI, US inflation concerns persist
Summary
The KOSPI tumbled 348.47 points, or 5.8 percent, to 5,660.34 in Seoul on Thursday as of 9:15 a.m., amid concerns about AI investment returns and hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation. The decline triggered a sell-side sidecar and extended Seoul stocks’ losing streak to six sessions. Samsung Electronics and SK hynix fell more than 6 percent and 8 percent, respectively, while the won weakened to 1,343.3 per dollar.
Key Facts
- The U.S. Consumer Price Index rose 0.6 percent in September from the previous month, bringing annual inflation to 3.7 percent versus economists’ 3.6 percent expectation.
- The S&P 500 fell 1.11 percent and the Nasdaq declined 1.88 percent overnight.
- Hyundai Motor dropped 4.31 percent, Hanwha Aerospace slipped 0.24 percent and Celltrion retreated 1.39 percent.
- The Korean won weakened by 1 won from the previous session’s close to trade at 1,343.3 won per U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m.
Seoul stocks were trading sharply lower late Thursday morning as concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) trade and U.S. inflation data sparked a sell-off of major tech shares.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 404.21 points, or 6.73 percent, to 5,604.6 as of 11:20 a.m.
In early trading, the benchmark index had fallen over 5 percent, triggering the country's bourse operator to temporary suspend trading for five minutes.
Overnight, U.S. stocks closed lower as concerns over the sustainability of AI spending and September consumer price data dampened investor sentiment.
The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September rose 0.6 percent from a month earlier, the fastest level seen since April, according to official data released Wednesday (U.S. time).
In Seoul, most market top caps were trading lower.
Chip titans Samsung Electronics and SK hynix tumbled 7.87 percent and 9.87 percent, respectively.
Industry leader Hyundai Motor fell 5.1 percent, financial firm KB Financial slid 1.13 percent and defense giant Hanwha Aerospace dipped 1.54 percent.
Among the few winners was bio firm Celltrion, which added 3.13 percent.
The Korean won was trading at 1,350 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 7.7 won from the close of the previous stock trading session.
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