Korea's money supply continued to rise in August from a month earlier, driven by increases in short-term deposits and money trusts, central bank data showed Thursday.

The country's M2, a key gauge of the money supply, stood at an average of 4,266.8 trillion won ($3.18 trillion) in August, up 0.9 percent, or 39.1 trillion won, from a month earlier, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The figure has risen steadily since November.

M2 is a measure of the money supply that includes cash, demand deposits and other easily convertible financial instruments.

The BOK said short-term deposits and money trusts with maturities of less than two years increased in August.

By sector, liquidity held by nonfinancial corporations increased by 33.9 trillion won, while liquidity held by households and nonprofit organizations rose by 0.3 trillion won, the data showed. Liquidity held by financial institutions also moved up by 1 trillion won.



