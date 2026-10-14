Korea plans to invest 410 billion won ($306.4 million) next year to develop five major tourism regions centered on regional airports, seeking to draw more international tourists to venture beyond the Seoul metropolitan area.

Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il said Wednesday that the government aims to attract a combined 5 million international arrivals by 2029 to the five regions, selected last month around airports in Busan, Daegu, Cheongju in North Chungcheong Province, Yangyang in Gangwon Province and Muan in South Jeolla Province. The government hopes to turn these airports into gateways for travel beyond the capital and boost regional economies.

Lee outlined the plan at a task force meeting on developing the service sector.

Korea has welcomed a record 15.05 million international tourists as of Aug. 31 this year, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. More are beginning to enter through regional gateways; arrivals via regional airports and seaports accounted for 27.8 percent of the total, marking the highest share.

To build on that trend, the government will use 410 billion won to support 27 projects across eight ministries, including better connections to regional airports, seaports and cruise terminals, improved transportation and accommodation, as well as easier payment options. It is also set to develop tourism experiences that showcase what each destination has to offer.

Pilot projects will use artificial intelligence (AI) to help address common problems visitors face with transportation and language. A separate program planned for the first half of next year will seek to simplify visa screenings for medical and wellness tourists.

The government also aims to double the number of stores accepting QR code payments from foreign visitors from 40,000 this year to 80,000 next year.

Tourism is one of several service industries the country is looking to develop as a source of growth alongside semiconductors.

Lee cited the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) decision to raise its forecast for Korea’s economic growth this year to 3.3 percent from 2.6 percent. The revision, he said, “reflects an economy in which strong semiconductor exports have more than offset the drag from the war in the Middle East.”

The minister said the government wants the service sector to contribute to the growth.

“The sector has significant potential to create jobs,” he added. “It also employs a large number of young people and helps revitalize regional economies. Through the development of the services industry, the government aims to deliver both economic growth and tangible benefits to people’s lives.”