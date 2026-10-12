Korea likely to continue solid growth driven by robust chip exports
Summary
The Korean economy is expected to maintain solid growth as robust semiconductor exports support broader domestic demand. The Bank of Korea raised its growth forecasts to 3.3 percent for 2026 and 2.9 percent for 2027. Income growth from the semiconductor sector is expected to support consumer spending, while inflation remains above the 2 percent target. The BOK said it will assess economic and financial conditions before deciding on further rate hikes.
Key Facts
- Gross domestic income grew 13.2 percent in the first quarter and 15.7 percent in the second quarter, compared with 3.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025.
- The BOK raised the benchmark interest rate to 3 percent through consecutive increases in July and August.
- Core inflation rose nearly 3 percent in recent months as supply-chain disruptions linked to the prolonged Middle East crisis affected prices.
- The BOK is scheduled to hold its next rate-setting meeting on Oct. 22.
The Korean economy is expected to continue solid growth for the time being as robust semiconductor exports spill over into the broader economy, the central bank said Monday.
"The domestic economy is expected to see a significant increase in its growth rate this year, driven by strong semiconductor exports, and it will maintain steady growth next year as well," the Bank of Korea (BOK) said in a report submitted to the National Assembly.
"As the semiconductor sector continues to expand, the positive impact of improving income conditions is expected to spread to domestic demand as a whole, including consumer spending, leading to a favorable growth trend."
The BOK raised its growth forecast to 3.3 percent for 2026 and 2.9 percent for 2027, saying the semiconductor upcycle continues and the gains are spilling over into the broader economy.
The country's gross domestic income (GDI), which measures the total income generated and costs incurred by all sectors within an economy, grew 13.2 percent in the first quarter of this year and 15.7 percent in the second quarter, compared with 3.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Amid strong economic conditions, the central bank lifted the benchmark interest rate to 3 percent over two consecutive meetings in July and August, citing "preemptive" action to prevent inflationary pressures from accelerating further.
The BOK said consumer prices are expected to remain above the 2 percent target as strong exports and investment support household incomes.
In particular, core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, rose nearly 3 percent in recent months due to supply chain disruptions stemming from the prolonged Middle East crisis.
"We plan to closely monitor inflation and economic trends, as well as financial stability, and determine the timing and pace of additional rate hikes," the BOK said.
The BOK will hold its next rate-setting meeting on Oct. 22.
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