Korea's exports more than doubled from a year earlier during the first 10 days of October, customs data showed Monday, on the back of the global semiconductor upcycle.

Outbound shipments reached $26.1 billion in the Oct. 1-10 period, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

It marked the highest export value for the period, surpassing the previous record of $15.3 billion set in the first 10 days of October 2025.

The daily average export total came to $4.75 billion, setting a new record for any 10-day period as well.

Imports went up 65.5 percent year-on-year to $22.3 billion over the cited period, resulting in a trade surplus of $3.8 billion.

By sector, outbound shipments of chips vaulted 170.9 percent to $12.1 billion, while those of petroleum products rose 45.6 percent to $1.75 billion.

Exports of cars surged 82.7 percent to $1.21 billion, while those of steel products increased 49.4 percent to $1 billion. Ship exports, however, fell 13.4 percent to $682 million.

By destination, exports to China soared 167 percent to $7.59 billion, while those to the United States jumped 159.9 percent to $3.65 billion.

Exports to Vietnam rose 89.7 percent to $2.4 billion, the latest findings showed.