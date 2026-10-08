Korean won rises against US dollar

The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar Thursday, extending its gains for the fifth consecutive session.

The won was quoted at 1,338.5 won per dollar at 3:30 p.m., up 1.9 won from the close of the previous stock trading session.

At one point in morning trading, the won advanced to a high of 1,336.3 per dollar, marking the strongest level since Sept. 10.

The won's gain came amid the broad strength of the U.S. dollar, with minutes released overnight showing that the U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers signaled inflation risks.

Foreigners sold about 2 trillion won ($1.5 billion) worth of local shares during the latest regular trading session, with the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index slumping 2.62 percent to close at 6,625.93.