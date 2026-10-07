Seoul shares opened lower Wednesday, led by losses in technology stocks, bucking easing concerns over oil prices lower and bond yields.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 77.14 points, or 1.11 percent, to 6,864.25 at the opening bell.

Global oil prices fell and bond yields declined from their multidecade highs.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.49 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.45 percent to reach a record high.