Multiple IPs used to hide origin of recent cyberattacks against financial firms

A considerable number of internet protocol (IP) addresses were found to have been used to mask those responsible for recent cyberattacks against South Korean financial institutions, sources said Wednesday.

Several financial companies, including Hana Bank, KB Kookmin Bank and Shinhan Bank, suffered back-to-back leaks of customer information in recent hacking attacks, prompting a major police investigation.

While the Financial Supervisory Service identified 28 IP addresses in connection with the attacks, police have determined a significant number of them were used to hide the hackers' whereabouts, according to the sources.

Investigators are said to be tracing the attack path through international cooperation.

The financial watchdog earlier shared the IP addresses with financial companies, along with country information, while noting the possibility of the attackers using indirect connections.

In response to the cyberattacks, the National Police Agency formed a 28-member team to investigate the case.



