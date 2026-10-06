Korean won rises slightly against US dollar

The Korean won rose slightly against the U.S. dollar Tuesday, despite the broad strength in the U.S. currency amid lowered expectations about a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The won was quoted at 1,343.6 won per dollar at 3:30 p.m., up 0.4 won from the close of the previous stock trading session.

With the U.S. job market reporting a slower-than-expected growth in September, expectations were reduced for the Fed to tighten its monetary policy this month.

Still, rising U.S. Treasury yields remained in focus. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield surged past 5.34 percent, marking the highest level since April 2002.

Foreigners sold a net 1.7 trillion won ($1.27 billion) worth of local stocks during the latest regular trading session, with the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index falling 0.89 percent to close at 6,941.39.