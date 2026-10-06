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Korean won rises slightly against US dollar

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By Yonhap
  • Published KST
The won-dollar exchange rate is displayed with the benchmark KOSPI and KOSDAQ at a dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul, Tuesday. Yonhap

The won-dollar exchange rate is displayed with the benchmark KOSPI and KOSDAQ at a dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul, Tuesday. Yonhap

The Korean won rose slightly against the U.S. dollar Tuesday, despite the broad strength in the U.S. currency amid lowered expectations about a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The won was quoted at 1,343.6 won per dollar at 3:30 p.m., up 0.4 won from the close of the previous stock trading session.

With the U.S. job market reporting a slower-than-expected growth in September, expectations were reduced for the Fed to tighten its monetary policy this month.

Still, rising U.S. Treasury yields remained in focus. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield surged past 5.34 percent, marking the highest level since April 2002.

Foreigners sold a net 1.7 trillion won ($1.27 billion) worth of local stocks during the latest regular trading session, with the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index falling 0.89 percent to close at 6,941.39.