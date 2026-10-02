Seoul shares narrow losses late Fri. morning on tech gains
Summary
Seoul shares narrowed losses late Friday morning as investors bought major technology stocks ahead of a holiday. The KOSPI rose 0.24 percent to 6,977.07 at 11:20 a.m. after opening lower, and the market will be closed Monday for a national holiday. Samsung Electronics and SK hynix both traded higher, while the Korean won strengthened slightly against the U.S. dollar.
Key Facts
- The KOSPI was at 6,977.07 at 11:20 a.m., up 16.72 points or 0.24 percent after opening 0.47 percent lower.
- The Korean won was trading at 1,359 won against the U.S. dollar at 11:20 a.m., up 0.6 won from the previous session's close.
- Overnight U.S. stocks ended modestly higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.04 percent, the S and P 500 up 0.19 percent, and the Nasdaq composite up 0.04 percent.
- Samsung Electronics rose 0.09 percent and SK hynix gained 0.44 percent, while SK Square fell 0.43 percent and Samsung Electro-Mechanics dipped 0.13 percent.
Seoul shares narrowed their losses late Friday morning as investors engaged in profit-taking while scooping up major technology stocks ahead of the holiday.
After opening 0.47 percent lower, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 16.72 points, or 0.24 percent, to 6,977.07 as of 11:20 a.m.
The market will be closed Monday for a national holiday.
Overnight, U.S. stocks finished modestly higher as benchmark Treasury yields eased from fresh multi-decade highs, although gains were capped by rising crude oil prices.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.04 percent, while the benchmark S&P 500 gained 0.19 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite added 0.04 percent.
In Seoul, market heavyweights were trading mixed.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics inched up 0.09 percent, and chip giant SK hynix gained 0.44 percent.
SK Square, the parent company of SK hynix, declined 0.43 percent, while Samsung Electro-Mechanics, an electronics component affiliate of Samsung Electronics, inched down 0.13 percent.
The Korean won was trading at 1,359 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 0.6 won from the previous session's close.
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