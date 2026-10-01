S. Korean won weakens against US dollar on lingering worries over higher yields





The South Korean won weakened against the U.S. dollar Thursday, as worries linger over the persistent rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

The won was quoted at 1,358.4 won per dollar at 3:30 p.m., down 5.6 won from the close of the previous stock trading session.

The won's weakness came as expectations were lowered after data showed a key U.S. inflation gauge gained less than expected in August.

However, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose past 5.3 percent, marking the highest level in about 24 years.

Foreigners sold a net 547.3 billion won ($403 million) worth of local stocks during the latest regular trading session, while the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index climbed 1.95 percent to close at 6,917.35.



