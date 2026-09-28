Korean shares extended losses late Monday morning as investors locked in profits from large-cap tech shares.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 167.51 points, or 2.37 percent, to 6,913.41 as of 11:20 a.m.

After opening 0.33 percent lower, the index came under a heavy selling-spree by foreigners and institutions.

Investors are digesting a series of factors, such as rising bond yields and murky prospects for the Middle East crisis.

Most market heavyweights were trading lower.

Top-cap Samsung Electronics shed 4.29 percent, while rival SK hynix declined 4.73 percent.

SK Square, the parent company of SK hynix, shed 7.23 percent. Samsung Electro-Mechanics, an electronics component affiliate of Samsung Electronics, decreased 0.8 percent after opening higher.

The Korean won was trading at 1,361.2 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 4.2 won against the U.S. dollar compared to the close of the previous stock market session.