Chief regulator vows to elevate capital market's global status

The chief of the country's financial regulator said Monday that his agency and capital market-related organizations will redouble efforts to further boost the global status of South Korea's capital market via unwavering policy backup.

In a speech to celebrate the Korea Premium Weeks 2026, an investor relations session to promote the country's capital market, Lee Eog-weon, chairman of the Financial Services Commission (FSC), said the local stock market's global status has been already elevated given its record gains last year and market capitalization.

"The government will continue to implement market reform measures as planned, and work to promote the local capital market," Lee said.

The financial sector's IR sessions, jointly organized with the Korea Exchange, the country's bourse operator, are scheduled to run for three weeks, with a total of 55 listed firms attending the events.

Experts and government officials will review the outcomes of capital market reforms and discuss future policy directions, according to the FSC.

Also, South Korea's corporate governance reform measures will be reviewed, and participants will delve into ways to further enhance corporate governance.

Experts and market participants will also review structural innovation in Korea's capital market infrastructure, including extended trading hours and a shorter T+1 settlement cycle, according to the regulator.