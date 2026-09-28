Chief regulator vows to elevate capital market's global status
Summary
The chief of South Korea’s financial regulator said Monday that the agency and capital market organizations will redouble efforts to raise the global status of the country’s capital market through policy support. In a speech for Korea Premium Weeks 2026, FSC Chairman Lee Eog-weon said the local stock market’s global standing has already improved with last year’s record gains and market capitalization. He said the government will keep pushing market reform measures, while officials and experts will review reforms, corporate governance, and infrastructure changes such as extended trading hours and a shorter T+1 settlement cycle.
Key Facts
- The financial sector’s investor relations sessions are jointly organized with the Korea Exchange and will run for three weeks.
- A total of 55 listed firms are scheduled to take part in the events.
- Officials and experts will review the outcomes of capital market reforms and discuss future policy directions.
- Participants will also review corporate governance reform measures and ways to further strengthen corporate governance.
- The regulator said the discussions will include structural innovation in market infrastructure, including extended trading hours and a shorter T+1 settlement cycle.
The chief of the country's financial regulator said Monday that his agency and capital market-related organizations will redouble efforts to further boost the global status of South Korea's capital market via unwavering policy backup.
In a speech to celebrate the Korea Premium Weeks 2026, an investor relations session to promote the country's capital market, Lee Eog-weon, chairman of the Financial Services Commission (FSC), said the local stock market's global status has been already elevated given its record gains last year and market capitalization.
"The government will continue to implement market reform measures as planned, and work to promote the local capital market," Lee said.
The financial sector's IR sessions, jointly organized with the Korea Exchange, the country's bourse operator, are scheduled to run for three weeks, with a total of 55 listed firms attending the events.
Experts and government officials will review the outcomes of capital market reforms and discuss future policy directions, according to the FSC.
Also, South Korea's corporate governance reform measures will be reviewed, and participants will delve into ways to further enhance corporate governance.
Experts and market participants will also review structural innovation in Korea's capital market infrastructure, including extended trading hours and a shorter T+1 settlement cycle, according to the regulator.
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