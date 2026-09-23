South Korean stocks trimmed their earlier gains late Wednesday morning after a strong start, as investors attempted to cash out recent gains.

After opening 1.94 percent higher, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 5.96 points, or 0.08 percent, to 7,023.87 as of 11:20 a.m.

The KOSPI opened sharply higher, led by gains in tech heavyweights, following the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite's back-to-back record closes. The index has risen for the past three consecutive sessions.

Market heavyweights were trading mixed.

Top market cap Samsung Electronics rose 1.9 percent, and chip giant SK hynix gained 0.11 percent.

SK Square, the parent company of SK hynix, advanced 2.84 percent, while Samsung Electro-Mechanics, an electronics component affiliate of Samsung Electronics, lost 0.74 percent.

The Korean won was trading at 1,352.6 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 3.9 won from the previous session's close.