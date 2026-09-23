BOK supplies $2.69 bil. in fresh banknotes ahead of Chuseok

The Bank of Korea (BOK) said Wednesday it had supplied 3.65 trillion won ($2.69 billion) in new banknotes for this year's Chuseok holiday to meet increased demand.

The central bank supplied the notes to banks and other financial institutions for the past 10 working days, which is smaller than last year's 4.44 trillion won, according to the BOK.

The on-year decline in the supply of fresh banknotes came as this year's holiday period is relatively short at four days compared with seven days in 2025.

This year's two-day Chuseok holiday begins Thursday.