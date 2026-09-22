New finance minister calls for preemptive responses to economic uncertainties

Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il, who formally took office Tuesday, called for preemptive measures to address economic uncertainties stemming from geopolitical risks.

Lee made the remarks during his first meeting with senior officials, noting that although the Korean economy has shown an overall recovery, uncertainties remain over such factors as the semiconductor industry cycle, according to the Ministry of Finance and Economy.

Lee called on officials to reassess risks in the real estate, financial and foreign exchange markets from the ground up and take preemptive measures when necessary.

During the meeting, Lee said taming inflation would be his top priority, as he mentioned during his confirmation hearing, adding that the benefits of economic growth should be shared across regions, demographic groups and industries.

"Policies need to bring about changes that people can feel," Lee said. "We will listen attentively to the public and seek answers on the ground."