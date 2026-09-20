Which Korean stocks offer highest dividend yields this year?

High-dividend stocks are drawing renewed attention as Korea enters the year-end payout season with the KOSPI confined to a narrow range, analysts said Sunday.

According to financial data provider FnGuide, Korea District Heating Corp. is expected to offer the highest dividend yield this year among listed companies covered by at least three brokerages.

The company is projected to pay 6,520 won ($4.69) per share this year, up 363 won from 6,157 won a year earlier, translating into an estimated dividend yield of 8.69 percent.

Dividend yield is calculated by dividing the dividend per share by the share price.

AJ Networks, a rental service group, ranked next, with an estimated dividend of 343 won per share and a dividend yield of 8.33 percent.

Brokerage stocks also featured prominently, buoyed by a strong first-half market rally and a sharp improvement in earnings.

NH Investment & Securities is expected to pay a dividend of 2,031 won per share, up 731 won from a year earlier, giving a dividend yield of 7.99 percent. Samsung Securities is forecast to raise its dividend by 2,867 won to 6,867 won per share, implying a yield of 7.98 percent. The two ranked third and fourth, respectively.

Other stocks with high expected dividend yields include Webzen at 7.96 percent, SOOP at 7.27 percent, Cheil Worldwide at 7.23 percent, Kiwoom Securities at 7.15 percent and Korea Investment Holdings at 6.84 percent.

In total, 29 listed companies are expected to offer dividend yields of 5 percent or more this year.

Companies are expected to increase shareholder returns, according to analysts.

Starting this year, separate taxation applies to companies that either maintain or increase their dividends from the previous year while distributing at least 40 percent of net income to shareholders, or distribute at least 25 percent of net income while increasing dividends by 10 percent or more from the previous year.

The appeal of dividend stocks could also increase in a high-interest-rate environment following recent rate hikes by the U.S. and Japanese central banks, they added.