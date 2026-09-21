KOSPI regains 7,000 as Samsung Electronics shares surge on record chip exports

The benchmark KOSPI reclaimed the 7,000 mark on Monday for the first time in seven sessions, lifted by a sharp rise in Samsung Electronics shares after Korea reported record semiconductor exports in September.

According to the Korea Exchange, the main index opened at 6,938.34, up 0.64 percent from the previous close, and remained in positive territory throughout the day. It closed at 7,007.72, up 1.65 percent.

The Korea Customs Service said exports totaled $71.4 billion from Sept. 1 through 20, up 78.3 percent from a year earlier. Particularly, chip exports more than tripled to $34.12 billion, a 259.4 percent increase that marked a new monthly record.

Institutional investors led the buying, scooping up a net 1.49 trillion won ($1.08 billion) in shares. Retail investors and foreign investors, by contrast, were net sellers of 2.98 trillion won and 160.2 billion won, respectively.

Samsung Electronics led the rally, climbing as much as 5.36 percent intraday before ultimately closing at 274,000 won, up 4.98 percent. SK hynix also advanced, albeit much more modestly, ending at 1.87 million won, up 0.59 percent.

The gains followed a strong showing in New York on Friday. Nvidia, Broadcom, AMD and Micron all rose, pushing the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up 2.78 percent. With no major market-moving developments over the weekend, the positive momentum carried over into Korean chip stocks.

The secondary bourse Kosdaq also maintained its upward momentum, opening 0.43 percent higher at 830.71 and closing at 836.27, up 1.11 percent.

In the Seoul foreign exchange market, the won closed at 1,381 won against the U.S. dollar in onshore trading, strengthening by 2.3 won.