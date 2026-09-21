Exports up 78% in first 20 days of Sept. on robust chip shipments
Summary
Korea’s exports surged 78 percent in the first 20 days of September, driven by strong semiconductor shipments, customs data showed Monday. Outbound shipments reached $71.4 billion, while imports rose 26.7 percent to $48.4 billion, leaving a trade surplus of $23 billion. Chip exports jumped 259 percent to $34.12 billion. Exports to China and the United States also soared, while accumulated exports this year reached $764.9 billion.
Key Facts
- The Korea Customs Service said outbound shipments in the Sept. 1-20 period were the highest ever for a 20-day tally at $71.4 billion.
- Imports rose 26.7 percent on-year to $48.4 billion in the same period, producing a trade surplus of $23 billion.
- Exports of petroleum products increased 47.8 percent to $4 billion, car exports rose 9.3 percent to $3.73 billion, steel products gained 8 percent, and ship exports climbed 63 percent.
- Exports to China more than doubled to $16.6 billion, and exports to the United States surged 118 percent to $14.2 billion.
- Accumulated exports through Sunday this year totaled $764.9 billion, with the trade surplus at $225.5 billion.
Korea's exports surged 78 percent from a year earlier in the first 20 days of September, customs data showed Monday, driven by strong shipments of semiconductors.
Outbound shipments reached $71.4 billion in the Sept. 1-20 period, soaring from $40 billion posted in the same period in 2025, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
It marked the highest volume for the 20-day tally, with the previous record standing at $61.7 billion posted in June this year.
Imports went up 26.7 percent on-year to $48.4 billion over the cited period, resulting in a trade surplus of $23 billion.
By product, exports of chips shot up 259 percent to reach $34.12 billion.
Exports of petroleum products and cars went up 47.8 percent and 9.3 percent, respectively, to $4 billion and $3.73 billion.
Other major winners included steel products and ships, whose exports increased 8 percent and 63 percent, respectively.
Exports of mobile devices, on the other hand, shed 0.4 percent to $1.24 billion.
By destination, exports to China more than doubled to $16.6 billion, with those to the United States also surging 118 percent to $14.2 billion.
The accumulated exports through Sunday this year, meanwhile, came to $764.9 billion, with the trade surplus reaching $225.5 billion.
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