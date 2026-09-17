Stocks almost flat late Thursday morning after Fed rate hike
Summary
Seoul stocks were trading almost flat late Thursday morning as investors digested the Federal Reserve’s first rate hike in over three years. The benchmark KOSPI rose 0.08 percent to 6,723.23 as of 11:12 a.m. The won was quoted at 1,381.9 per dollar, down 4.9 won from the previous session. Samsung Electronics and SK hynix slipped, while KB Financial and Hanwha Aerospace gained.
Key Facts
- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 3.75 percent to 4 percent on Wednesday U.S. time.
- Fed Chair Kevin Warsh said inflation was too high but declined to say whether the hike was the first in a series or a one-off move.
- Samsung Electronics fell 0.39 percent and SK hynix slipped 0.74 percent in Seoul trading.
- KB Financial rose 1.47 percent and Hanwha Aerospace gained 3.03 percent.
- The Korean won traded at 1,381.9 per dollar as of 11:12 a.m., down 4.9 won from the previous stock trading session close.
Seoul stocks were trading almost flat late Thursday morning as investors digest the Federal Reserve's first rate hike decision in over three years.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 5.26 points, or 0.08 percent, to 6,723.23 as of 11:12 a.m.
The index pared earlier gains as the Fed's rate increase sapped investor sentiment.
On Wednesday (U.S. time), the Fed raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 3.75 percent to 4 percent in an effort to fight inflation.
Fed Chair Kevin Warsh said that inflation was "too high" but declined to discuss whether the rate hike was the first of a series of moves or a one-off decision.
In Seoul, large-cap shares were trading mixed.
Samsung Electronics inched down 0.39 percent, while its chipmaking rival SK hynix dipped 0.74 percent.
Among the risers were KB Financial, which added 1.47 percent, and defense firm Hanwha Aerospace, which strengthened 3.03 percent.
The Korean won was quoted at 1,381.9 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:12 a.m., down 4.9 won from the close of the previous stock trading session.
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