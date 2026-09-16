Seoul shares turned higher late Wednesday morning, led by gains in technology stocks, as investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision this week.

After opening 0.24 percent lower, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) moved higher, trading 13.21 points, or 0.2 percent, higher to 6,640.47 as of 11:20 a.m.

Institutions bought a net 388.99 billion won ($284 million) worth of shares, while foreign investors and retail investors offloaded a net 922.78 billion won and 126.95 billion won, respectively.

Overnight, U.S. stocks declined, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.63 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite losing 0.78 percent.

A key Saudi oil pipeline was hit in an attack and went out of service this week, while Yemen's Houthi rebels seized more islands along Red Sea shipping routes.

The tensions in the Middle East pushed Brent crude futures, the international oil benchmark, up more than 2 percent to above $108 a barrel Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note also rose above 5 percent for the first time since July 2007, raising expectations that the Fed could raise interest rates Thursday.

In Seoul, tech stocks led the gains.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.6 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix climbed 1.45 percent.

POSCO International, the trading and energy arm of POSCO Group, jumped 2.55 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.68 percent.

Among decliners, top carmaker Hyundai Motor fell 2.04 percent, and national flag carrier Korean Air lost 1.7 percent.

The Korean won was quoted at 1,369.75 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 5.15 won from the close of the previous stock trading session.