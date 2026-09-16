Korea to launch 'Korea Premium Weeks' to promote capital market

The government is launching "Korea Premium Weeks," a large-scale event that will bring together corporate investor relations activities and capital market programs as part of efforts to showcase the competitiveness of Korea's stock market, officials said Wednesday.

Under the theme "Gateway to Asia's Most Dynamic Capital Market," the event will be held from Sept. 28 to Oct. 16. It will bring together 42 organizations and 55 listed companies, co-hosted by the Financial Services Commission and the Korea Exchange.

Investor relations events and capital market conferences in Korea have traditionally been organized separately by individual institutions, making it difficult to attract foreign institutional investors to a single platform.

The Korean government decided to create an integrated event, drawing on similar initiatives overseas. Japan has held "Japan Week" under its Financial Services Agency since 2023, while Taiwan launched "Taiwan Week" last year under its Financial Supervisory Commission.

An opening ceremony will be held on Sept. 28 at the Grand Lotte hotel, followed by policy sessions on capital market reform, improvements in corporate governance and foreign exchange market reform. The commissioner of Japan's Financial Services Agency and senior executives from major global financial firms, including Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, Nasdaq, S&P and Vanguard, are expected to attend.

A global investor relations event will be held on Sept. 29 to introduce major Korean listed companies to foreign institutional investors. Participating companies will include Samsung Electronics, SK hynix, Samsung Biologics, Doosan Enerbility, Hanwha Aerospace, Shinhan Financial Group and Robotis.

A closed-door roundtable is also planned, with about 10 domestic and overseas pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, global long-only funds and hedge funds expected to participate.

Details of the event's programs and registration procedures are available on its official website. Advance registration will remain open through Friday, via the event website, while on-site registration will also be available on the day of the event.