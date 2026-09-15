Stocks flat late Tuesday morning as investors digest warnings from AI execs
Summary
Seoul stocks traded flat late Tuesday morning as investors waited for the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate-setting meeting and reacted to warnings from AI industry executives about slowing the pace of development. The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index stayed unchanged at 6,684.32 points at 11:20 a.m. Semiconductor shares strengthened, while Hanwha Aerospace fell sharply. The won traded at 1,354 against the U.S. dollar, down 7.8 won from the previous session.
Key Facts
- Samsung Electronics rose 0.5 percent and SK hynix added 0.82 percent as semiconductors strengthened.
- LG Energy Solution advanced 3.41 percent, and Hyundai Motor moved up 0.27 percent.
- Hanwha Aerospace dipped 7.21 percent.
- The Korean won was quoted at 1,354 won against the U.S. dollar at 11:20 a.m., down 7.8 won from the previous stock trading session.
Seoul stocks traded flat late Tuesday morning as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting and united warnings from artificial intelligence (AI) industry executives who have called for a slowdown in the pace of development.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) remained unchanged at 6,684.32 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Market top-caps were trading mixed, while semiconductors strengthened.
Samsung Electronics rose 0.5 percent, and SK hynix added 0.82 percent.
Battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 3.41 percent, carmaker Hyundai Motor moved up 0.27 percent, and defense giant Hanwha Aerospace dipped 7.21 percent.
The Korean won was quoted at 1,354 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 7.8 won from the close of the previous stock trading session.
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