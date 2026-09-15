Seoul stocks traded flat late Tuesday morning as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting and united warnings from artificial intelligence (AI) industry executives who have called for a slowdown in the pace of development.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) remained unchanged at 6,684.32 points as of 11:20 a.m.

Market top-caps were trading mixed, while semiconductors strengthened.

Samsung Electronics rose 0.5 percent, and SK hynix added 0.82 percent.

Battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 3.41 percent, carmaker Hyundai Motor moved up 0.27 percent, and defense giant Hanwha Aerospace dipped 7.21 percent.

The Korean won was quoted at 1,354 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 7.8 won from the close of the previous stock trading session.