Korean stocks closed lower Tuesday as renewed concerns over rising U.S. Treasury yields and crude oil prices outweighed bargain-hunting in semiconductor shares, while foreign investors extended their selling streak to a fifth session.

The benchmark KOSPI closed at 6,627.26, down 0.85 percent from the previous session. After plunging 3.26 percent the previous day, the index rebounded as semiconductor stocks attracted bargain-hunting. However, the index turned lower after 2 p.m. and hit an intraday low of 6,620.20.

The reversal was triggered by a renewed deterioration in the macroeconomic backdrop. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hit 5.02 percent, while Brent crude extended its gains from $105.68 to $107.35 a barrel.

Foreign and institutional investors sold a net 1.57 trillion won ($1.15 billion) and 904.4 billion won worth of shares, respectively. Retail investors bought a net 832.4 billion won worth of shares.

SK hynix fell 0.41 percent to close at 1,690,000 won, while Samsung Electronics lost 0.2 percent to finish at 248,500 won.

Sector performance was mixed, with large-cap stocks coming under increased selling pressure.

Shipbuilding stocks weakened, giving back the previous session's gains. Samsung Heavy Industries, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries declined 6.33 percent, 6.74 percent and 5.32 percent, respectively.

Defense stocks also came under pressure as investors took profits. Hanwha Aerospace and Hanwha Systems declined 6.51 percent and 7.07 percent, respectively.

In contrast, battery stocks advanced as momentum tied to U.S. measures targeting China remained intact. Samsung SDI and LG Energy Solution gained 2.82 percent and 3.98 percent, respectively.

The Kosdaq fell 0.7 percent to close at 812.41.

The won-dollar exchange rate closed at 1,359.4 won per dollar, up 12.1 won from the previous session.

Meanwhile, BlackRock on Monday revised its outlook on Korean equities back to overweight from neutral, saying, "Korean equities subsequently experienced losses, and summer deleveraging has since eased those leverage concerns, supporting our return to overweight."