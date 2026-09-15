Container shipping costs to Middle East extend gains in August amid conflict
Summary
Container shipping costs from Korea to the Middle East rose in August amid prolonged geopolitical conflict in the region. The average charge for a 40-foot container climbed 1.7 percent from a month earlier to 8.83 million won. Costs to the U.S. west coast also rose, while those to the U.S. east coast jumped sharply and those to the European Union fell. The Korea Customs Service said the figures include freight rates, commissions and other charges reported by local exporters.
Key Facts
- The average shipping charge for a 40-foot container from Korea to the Middle East rose to 8.83 million won in August, up 1.7 percent from a month earlier.
- Shipping costs to the U.S. west coast increased 0.5 percent month on month to 8.58 million won.
- Shipping costs to the U.S. east coast climbed 24.8 percent month on month to 9.97 million won.
- Shipping costs to the European Union fell 9.4 percent month on month to 5 million won.
- The Korea Customs Service said the figures include freight rates, commissions and other charges reported by local exporters.
Container shipping costs from Korea to the Middle East extended their gains in August due to the protracted geopolitical conflict in the region, the customs agency said Tuesday.
The average shipping charge for a 40-foot container from Korea to the Middle East rose 1.7 percent from a month earlier to 8.83 million won ($6,544) in August, according to data from the Korea Customs Service.
The figure has been rising since March.
The average shipping charge for containers bound for the U.S. west coast also rose 0.5 percent from a month earlier to 8.58 million won, while that for containers bound for the American east coast increased 24.8 percent to 9.97 million won.
Shipping costs to the European Union, on the other hand, fell 9.4 percent to 5 million won.
The figures include freight rates, commissions and other charges reported by local exporters, according to the agency.
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