Seoul stocks sharply down late Mon. morning amid Mideast uncertainties, AI warning
Summary
Seoul stocks fell sharply late Monday morning, with the benchmark KOSPI down 2.19 percent at 6,758.64 at 11:27 a.m. Market sentiment weakened after anticipated Iran-Gulf talks on navigation in the Strait of Hormuz were postponed and AI-related warnings from company executives added pressure. Samsung Electronics, SK hynix, LG Energy Solution and Hyundai Motor all declined, while Hanwha Aerospace rose. The won was quoted at 1,344.3 against the U.S. dollar.
Key Facts
- After opening more than 3 percent lower, the KOSPI fell 151.27 points to 6,758.64 as of 11:27 a.m.
- Samsung Electronics dropped 2.31 percent and SK hynix slipped 4.3 percent.
- LG Energy Solution retreated 1.11 percent, while Hyundai Motor fell 3.01 percent.
- Hanwha Aerospace gained 4.07 percent during the same session.
- The Korean won traded at 1,344.3 against the U.S. dollar, up 0.2 won from the previous session close.
Seoul stocks were trading sharply lower, as uncertainties in the Middle East and artificial intelligence (AI)-related warnings dampened investor sentiment.
After opening over 3 percent lower, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 151.27 points, or 2.19 percent, to 6,758.64, as of 11:27 a.m.
Investors remained on the sidelines as anticipated Iran-Gulf talks on navigation in the Strait of Hormuz were postponed.
Also, warnings from AI firms' executives over the pace of technology development dampened investor sentiment.
Market top-cap Samsung Electronics fell 2.31 percent, and its rival SK hynix dipped 4.3 percent.
Battery maker LG Energy Solution retreated 1.11 percent, carmaker Hyundai Motor tumbled 3.01 percent, while defense giant Hanwha Aerospace strengthened 4.07 percent.
The Korean won was quoted at 1,344.3 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.2 won from the close of the previous stock trading session.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.