Korea's corporate tax revenue to top $149 bil. in 2027 as chip boom lifts profits

Korea’s corporate tax revenue is expected to top 200 trillion won ($149 billion) for the first time next year, as a semiconductor supercycle sends company profits soaring. It would also mark the first time since 2012 that corporate tax receipts overtake income taxes, according to government data, Monday.

The windfall is putting a spotlight on a defining feature of the country’s economy: its heavy reliance on semiconductors for both exports and growth. That dependence has made government revenue unusually vulnerable to swings in the chip cycle, prompting the need for new fiscal rules to help smooth out future fluctuations in tax receipts.

In its budget proposal, the Ministry of Finance and Economy forecast 216.7 trillion won in corporate tax revenue next year, 36.7 trillion won more than the 180 trillion won it expects to collect in income taxes.

The surge is being driven largely by semiconductor giants such as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix as the global chip market remains buoyant.

Corporate tax revenue has long tracked the fortunes of the industry. It rose from the 40 trillion won range in the early 2010s to 103.6 trillion won in 2022, only to plunge to 62.5 trillion won two years later as the market slumped. The resulting revenue shortfall was a major contributor to the government’s tax deficit. Receipts are expected to rebound to 101.3 trillion won this year under the supplementary budget.

Income tax revenue, by contrast, has followed a much steadier path. From the 40 trillion won range in 2012, it surpassed 100 trillion won in 2021, and is projected at 136.8 trillion won this year.

The swings in corporate tax receipts illustrate the fiscal risks of an economy so closely tied to the semiconductor cycle. When company profits collapse unexpectedly, so can tax receipts, forcing the government to revise its revenue projections and leaving less room to maneuver, as was the case in 2023 and 2024.

Boom years bring a different challenge — what to do with the windfall. Spending all of it can leave the state short of funds when the economy turns down again.

To smooth out these swings, the government plans to establish the “Future Fund” as a fiscal buffer. Revenue above expectations would be set aside in strong years and used when tax receipts weaken, allowing the state to keep longer-term spending plans on track.

“The scale of this increase in tax revenue, as well as the uncertainty surrounding it, is well beyond what we would normally see. We need to consider new fiscal institutions that reflect this changing environment,” Lee Tae-suk, a senior director of public finance and social policies at the Korea Development Institute, said at a forum hosted by the organization on Friday.

He cautioned, however, that the fund could be a double-edged sword. While it could help shield multiyear investments from tax swings and abrupt spending cuts, it could also fragment fiscal resources and give policymakers too much discretion over how the money is allocated.