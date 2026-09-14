The global steel market, once a seamless world of open trade, is rapidly breaking into fortified regional enclaves.

For Korea’s industrial giants, the collapse of that global framework presents a grueling, two-front test. Korean steelmakers find themselves squeezed from both sides — locked out of primary export markets by escalating international tariffs while defending their domestic turf against a flood of low-cost Chinese imports, according to a report released Monday by the Korea Investors Service (KIS).

The catalyst of this global reshuffling traces back to Washington. Building on Section 232 actions, the United States systematically rolled back country-specific exemptions and quotas while imposing a sweeping 50 percent tariff on steel imports.

The resulting displacement of global supply triggered a rapid protectionist domino effect across other major demand hubs.

The European Union slashed its duty-free import quotas while matching the 50 percent out-of-quota tariff rate, while neighboring markets like Canada, Mexico, India and several Southeast Asian nations introduced tighter import barriers of their own.

"The global steel market is no longer a single open market," KIS noted in its analysis, observing that competitive advantage has fundamentally shifted from traditional metrics of production cost and product quality to raw market access, strict rules of origin and regional quota allotments.

This dynamic poses an existential threat to Korea, which has historically relied on overseas demand to absorb roughly 40 percent of its total steel output. As major export destinations close ranks, Chinese steel mills — reeling from a prolonged domestic real estate slump that has dragged domestic steel consumption down to 800 million metric tons — are dumping excess production into the Korean market, capping a local price recovery.

To stem the influx, Seoul expanded anti-dumping duties on Chinese and Japanese steel, broadening enforcement from basic heavy plate to coated coils, stainless steel and structural H-beams. While this brought temporary domestic price relief, analysts warn that the benefits could prove short-lived. Exporters are already bypassing duties by shifting into unregulated semi-finished slabs or rerouting shipments through third countries.

Data from the Korea Iron & Steel Association underscores this structural vulnerability.

After falling continuously from 2021 to 2023 and briefly recovering in 2024, Korean steel export growth turned negative again in early 2025 under the weight of U.S. and EU trade barriers, showing only a minor rebound early this year.

This volatile trajectory highlights how external policy shocks now dictate volume more than baseline factory efficiency.

In response, major domestic producers are pivoting away from home-country export reliance toward localized, near-customer production footprints.

POSCO is deploying capital into dynamic overseas growth markets by partnering with JSW Group on a 6-million-ton integrated steel mill in India and expanding its manufacturing facility in Indonesia.

Hyundai Steel is constructing a $5.8 billion electric-arc-furnace plant in Louisiana alongside Hyundai Motor, Kia and POSCO to directly supply expanding automotive manufacturing in North America — a move analysts note largely replaces lost export volumes rather than generating net sales growth.

Positioned somewhat differently, SeAH Steel, which derives 43 percent of its pipe business revenue from North America, is completing a specialty alloy facility in Texas, providing a sturdier regulatory buffer than many of its domestic peers.

Ultimately, credit rating agencies emphasize that financial strength will decide who survives this market shift. POSCO has low debt, giving it the cash to fund expensive overseas expansions. Hyundai Steel and SeAH, by contrast, rely heavily on borrowing, leaving them exposed to greater financial risk.

"The key question is not whether a company has a strategy, but whether it has the financial capacity to endure it," the report concludes, highlighting that localized capital expenditures and low-carbon portfolio upgrades carry heavy upfront costs that require years to generate steady cash flow.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.