Seoul shares narrow losses late Friday morning amid inflation concerns

Seoul shares narrowed losses late Friday morning helped by retail buying amid investor concerns over possible rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve due to higher oil prices.

After opening 3.29 percent lower, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) narrowed the losses, dropping 157.18 points, or 2.23 percent, to 6,876.74 as of 11:20 a.m.

Individuals bought a net 1.68 trillion won ($1.24 billion) worth of stocks, while institutions and foreigners sold a net 1.04 trillion won and 1.31 trillion won, respectively.

Overnight, surging oil prices sparked a sell-off in U.S. stocks amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.65 percent.

The U.S. producer price index rose 0.4 percent in August from a month earlier, while investors are awaiting Friday's consumer price report for clues about the Fed's future rate path.

In Seoul, tech stocks led the decline.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 4 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix declined 3.45 percent.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor dropped 2.31 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution shed 2.81 percent.

Among gainers, defense giant Hanwha Aerospace rose 0.75 percent, and state-run Korea Gas climbed 0.82 percent.

The Korean won was quoted at 1,347.05 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 2.85 won from the close of the previous stock trading session.