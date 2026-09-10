Seoul shares extend losses late Thursday morning amid inflation concerns
Summary
Seoul shares extended losses late Thursday morning as surging oil prices and Middle East tensions fueled inflation concerns ahead of key U.S. inflation data. The benchmark KOSPI fell 90.41 points, or 1.28 percent, to 6,961.23 at 11:20 a.m. Institutions and foreign investors were net sellers, while retail investors bought stocks. Tech stocks led the decline, with Samsung Electronics, SK hynix, Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution all lower.
Key Facts
- The KOSPI was down 90.41 points, or 1.28 percent, to 6,961.23 as of 11:20 a.m.
- Institutions sold a net 1.01 trillion won worth of stocks and foreign investors sold a net 496.38 billion won, while retail investors bought a net 871.89 billion won.
- Samsung Electronics fell 1.3 percent, SK hynix declined 0.59 percent, Hyundai Motor dropped 1.55 percent and LG Energy Solution shed 2.83 percent.
- LIG Defense & Aerospace rose 0.45 percent and state-run Korea Gas climbed 1.11 percent.
- The Korean won was quoted at 1,337.65 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.95 won from the previous stock trading session.
Seoul shares extended their losses late Thursday morning, as surging oil prices, driven by intensifying tensions in the Middle East, stoked inflation concerns ahead of key U.S. inflation data.
After opening 0.18 percent lower, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 90.41 points, or 1.28 percent, to 6,961.23 as of 11:20 a.m.
Institutions and foreign investors sold a net 1.01 trillion won ($755 million) and 496.38 billion won worth of stocks, respectively, while retail investors bought a net 871.89 billion won worth of stocks.
Overnight, U.S. stocks ended lower amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and rising oil prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.77 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.64 percent.
Rising oil prices are fueling concerns about inflation and the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates to contain price gains.
In Seoul, tech stocks led the decline.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 1.3 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix declined 0.59 percent.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor dropped 1.55 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution shed 2.83 percent.
Among gainers, LIG Defense & Aerospace rose 0.45 percent, and state-run Korea Gas climbed 1.11 percent.
The Korean won was quoted at 1,337.65 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 2.95 won from the close of the previous stock trading session.
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