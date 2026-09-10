Seoul pitches innovation, talent to global investors in London



Seoul is pitching itself to global investors as a city where technology can be tested quickly, industries are tightly connected and skilled workers are plentiful.



Seoul Deputy Mayor for Political Affairs Park Chan-gu presented the city’s investment environment and competitiveness on Tuesday (local time) in London at the “Invest K-Finance: London IR 2026” event, which was attended by representatives of 22 global investment banks and asset management firms, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.



The event, hosted by the Financial Supervisory Service with participation from the Seoul city government, the National Pension Service and major financial institutions, brought together about 40 senior executives for discussions with Korean officials and financial leaders.



Park said Seoul’s three main investment strengths were its role as a fast-moving test bed, its industrial ecosystem linked to global companies and its human capital.



He highlighted Seoul’s large consumer market and high digital adoption, which allow companies to test new products and services in real-world settings before expanding them.



Through its “Testbed Seoul” program, the city opens public infrastructure to companies to help them verify emerging technologies and move successful projects toward commercialization.



Park also pointed to the concentration of global corporate headquarters and major business operations, including those of Samsung, SK and LG, as well as connections to advanced manufacturing and technology industries in the greater Seoul area.



The city is expanding industrial clusters and research and development infrastructure focused on artificial intelligence, robotics and fintech, while building programs to develop specialized talent.



Seoul’s foreign direct investment rose to $15.7 billion (21 trillion won) last year from $12.9 billion in 2024, while investment from Europe increased to $4.9 billion from $3.1 billion, according to the city.



Greenfield investment climbed to $9.6 billion last year from $7.4 billion in 2024, with manufacturing investment rising to $2.3 billion from $900 million.



The city said it plans to build on the London meeting by strengthening its future-industry ecosystem and expanding support for global companies and investors seeking opportunities in Seoul.



Park said Seoul was “an attractive investment destination” with a rapidly changing market, a strong advanced-industry ecosystem and world-class talent.



He said the city would use the London meeting to help more global companies and investors recognize Seoul’s competitiveness and turn that interest into actual investment.



This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.