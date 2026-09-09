Seoul shares extended their gains late Wednesday morning, as a rally in major chipmakers offset lingering concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East and rising oil prices.

After opening 0.26 percent higher, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading up 116.42 points, or 1.67 percent, to 7,070.94 as of 11:20 a.m.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended lower amid heightened Middle East tensions and rising oil prices, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index bucked the trend, gaining 1.3 percent on continued artificial intelligence optimism.

Global oil prices extended gains amid concerns over potential supply disruptions following another round of strikes on energy infrastructure in the Middle East.

In Seoul, tech heavyweights led the gains.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 1.48 percent, while chip giant SK hynix surged 3.96 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor increased 0.52 percent, while defense firm Hanwha Aerospace advanced 2.24 percent.

Hanwha Ocean went up 2.32 percent after the shipbuilder said it had been selected as the preferred bidder for a Royal Thai Navy frigate project worth about $500 million.

The Korean won was quoted at 1,339.0 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 3.8 won from the close of the previous stock trading session.