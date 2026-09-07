Foreign, institutional buying of chip stocks lifts KOSPI near 7,000

Foreign and institutional investors stepped up purchases of chip stocks Monday, helping lift the KOSPI near 7,000 as renewed optimism over artificial intelligence (AI)-driven memory demand fueled a semiconductor rally.

The benchmark KOSPI closed at 6995.39, up 4.61 percent from the previous session. The index opened 3.34 percent higher and extended its gains.

Foreign and institutional investors net purchased 2.59 trillion won ($1.93 billion) and 2.63 trillion won worth of shares, respectively, while retail investors net sold 6.82 trillion won.

SK hynix rose 8.26 percent to close at 1,783,000 won, while Samsung Electronics gained 5.68 percent to finish at 270,000 won.

OpenAI's new GPT-6 Astra model, which has drawn positive reviews for its performance, fueled expectations for increased token usage and further expansion of AI infrastructure. Nvidia's announcement that it would acquire Hugging Face also reinforced expectations for stronger memory demand.

Brokerages are increasingly calling for a revaluation of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix after their shares fell about 38 percent from their three-month peaks. Their valuations have fallen to around three times projected 2027 earnings.

KB Securities said Monday that the memory market next year is likely to face "the tightest supply conditions in history." The brokerage estimated that memory inventories at the two chipmakers fell below 10 days in the third quarter.

Nomura Securities also said both stocks were deeply undervalued, estimating that global production capacity would need to double within four years and triple within six years to keep pace with demand.

The Kosdaq also extended its winning streak, rising 1.07 percent to close at 822.19.

Despite renewed investor interest, concerns over U.S. interest rates remain, analysts said.

Expectations for a rate hike this month resurfaced after stronger-than-expected August payrolls. Investors are now awaiting the August consumer price index, due Sept. 11.

The yen has also strengthened sharply against the dollar, raising concerns over an unwinding of yen carry trades. The currency has appreciated from around 160 yen per dollar to the 155-yen range.

The won strengthened 9.9 won to close at 1,340.5 per dollar. It touched 1,338.5 around 9:30 a.m., its strongest level in 23 months.