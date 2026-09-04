Seoul stocks trade higher late Fri. morning on risk appetite
Summary
Seoul stocks were trading higher late Friday morning after remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller eased concerns over further rate hikes. The benchmark KOSPI rose 81.74 points, or 1.24 percent, to 6,661.22 at 11:20 a.m. Korea also posted an account surplus in July, marking the 39th straight month in the black. Chip shares led gains, while the won weakened slightly against the U.S. dollar.
Key Facts
- The KOSPI was up 81.74 points, or 1.24 percent, to 6,661.22 at 11:20 a.m. Friday.
- Korea posted an account surplus in July for the 39th consecutive month, according to Bank of Korea data.
- Samsung Electronics rose 1.8 percent and SK hynix advanced 2.57 percent, while Hyundai Motor, LG Energy Solutions and KB Financial fell.
- The Korean won was quoted at 1,358.1 won against the U.S. dollar at 11:20 a.m., down 0.6 won from the previous stock trading session.
Seoul stocks were trading higher late Friday morning as remarks from a U.S. Federal Reserve governor eased concerns over further rate hikes.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading up 81.74 points, or 1.24 percent, to 6,661.22, as of 11:20 a.m.
Risk appetite revived after Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller signaled a cautious stance on further rate hikes.
Korea also extended its account surplus in July, driven by strong exports from the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, Bank of Korea data showed.
July was the 39th consecutive month the balance has remained in the black.
Most market top caps were trading higher.
Chip giant Samsung Electronics added 1.8 percent, while industry rival SK hynix advanced 2.57 percent.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor slid 0.26 percent, while battery maker LG Energy Solutions fell 1.64 percent, and financial firm KB Financial dipped 2.53 percent.
The Korean won was quoted at 1,358.1 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 0.6 won from the close of the previous stock trading session.
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