Korea extends current account surplus in July amid strong exports
Summary
Korea posted a current account surplus in July, led by robust exports amid the global artificial intelligence boom. The surplus totaled $42 billion, down from June but the highest for any July, according to Bank of Korea data. The goods account posted a $40.43 billion surplus as exports rose 65.3 percent on-year to $100.4 billion. Korea has now recorded a current account surplus for 39 straight months.
Key Facts
- The current account surplus in July totaled $42 billion, down $7.65 billion from the previous month and up $30.1 billion from a year earlier.
- The goods account posted a $40.43 billion surplus in July.
- Exports rose 65.3 percent on-year to $100.4 billion, and the primary income account logged a $4.35 billion surplus.
- Korea has reported a current account surplus every month since May 2023, making July the 39th consecutive month in the black.
- In 2025, Korea posted its largest annual current account surplus on record at $123.05 billion, surpassing the previous high of $105.1 billion set in 2015.
Korea posted a current account surplus in July, central bank data showed Friday, led by robust exports amid the global artificial intelligence (AI) boom.
The current account surplus totaled $42 billion in July, down $7.65 billion from a month earlier, according to data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Compared with the same month a year earlier, the figure jumped $30.1 billion.
It marked the second-largest monthly figure following $49.73 billion set in June. It was also the highest for any July.
The BOK said the goods account posted a surplus of $40.43 billion in July, as exports shot up 65.3 percent on-year to $100.4 billion.
The central bank added the primary income account also logged a $4.35 billion surplus following an increase in the equity income.
Korea has reported a current account surplus every month since May 2023, making July the 39th consecutive month the balance has remained in the black.
In 2025, the country posted its largest annual surplus on record at $123.05 billion, exceeding the previous high of $105.1 billion set in 2015.
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