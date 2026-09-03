Korean won hits 14-month high against US dollar as Japan's yen strengthens
Summary
The Korean won climbed to a near 14-month high against the U.S. dollar Thursday as the Japanese yen strengthened. The won was quoted at 1,359.3 per dollar at 3:30 p.m., up 9.4 won from the previous session, and briefly rose to 1,355.9 in morning trading. It was the first time since July 3 last year that the won moved past 1,360 per dollar. The move came as markets expected Japanese authorities might intervene to support the yen and as exporters sold dollars ahead of a U.S. employment report.
Key Facts
- The won was quoted at 1,359.3 per dollar at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, up 9.4 won from the previous stock trading session.
- The currency briefly strengthened to 1,355.9 per dollar in morning trading.
- It was the first time since July 3 last year that the won strengthened past 1,360 per dollar.
- The yen rose to its highest level since Aug. 7.
- Local exporters appeared to keep selling dollars as the U.S. currency stayed weak ahead of a U.S. employment report.
The Korean won climbed to a near 14-month high against the U.S. dollar Thursday, as the strength of the Japanese yen weighed on the dollar.
The won was quoted at 1,359.3 won per dollar at 3:30 p.m., up 9.4 won from the close of the previous stock trading session.
It marked the first time since July 3 last year that the won strengthened past the level of 1,360 per dollar.
At one point in morning trading, the Korean currency rose to as high as 1,355.9 per dollar.
The won's advance came amid market expectations that Japan's financial authorities may intervene to support the yen, which increased to its highest level since Aug. 7.
Local exporters also appeared to continue to sell dollars as the U.S. currency remained weak ahead of a U.S. employment report.
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