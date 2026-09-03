Two Korean officials were selected as World Customs Organization (WCO) Accredited Experts, the Korea Customs Service (KCS) said Wednesday.

The two officials are Kim Kye-yeong, an IT official, and Kim Kwan-woo, a customs official at Gimhae Airport Customs. They were accredited as technical and operational advisors in the fields of single window and data analytics, respectively, on Aug. 25.

The number of KCS officials currently serving as WCO Accredited Experts has risen to nine.

WCO Accredited Experts are customs officials from member countries who have been officially certified by the WCO for their professional expertise and practical capabilities.

They join the WCO's pool of experts supporting capacity building in customs administration and participate in a range of training, technical assistance and advisory activities.

To become a WCO Accredited Expert, candidates must first pass a document screening before participating in a workshop, where their expertise is assessed through presentations, discussions and other activities. Candidates who receive strong evaluations then take part in an actual field mission, where their ability to perform the required duties is further assessed before they receive final accreditation.

The accredited experts provide WCO member countries with technical and operational advice on customs administration. They are also expected to help share Korea's best practices in customs administration with the international community, laying the groundwork for the country's experience and expertise to be reflected in WCO international standards.

"This is an achievement that reflects international recognition of the expertise and practical capabilities they have built through years of field experience," said Han Min, director general for international affairs at KCS.

"We will continue to support our officials in becoming WCO Accredited Experts across a wider range of fields and work to ensure that Korea's customs administration plays a leading role in shaping international standards."