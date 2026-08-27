Seoul stocks trim early gains late Thursday morning

Seoul stocks trimmed their earlier gains late Thursday morning, following a second consecutive rate-hike decision from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

After opening 2.76 percent higher, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 131.7 points, or 1.93 percent, to 6,939.91 as of 11:20 a.m.

Korea's central bank has raised the country's key base rate by 0.25 percentage point to 3 percent at its rate-setting meeting, in a bid to curb mounting inflationary pressure.

It marked the first back-to-back rate hikes since January 2023, when the central bank raised the rate at seven consecutive meetings starting in April 2022.

Market heavyweights were trading mostly higher, with semiconductors boosted by the latest earnings from U.S. chip giant Nvidia, which beat market expectations.

Samsung Electronics rose 2.29 percent, while industry rival SK hynix added 3.44 percent.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor fell 1.72 percent, battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 4.84 percent, and defense giant Hanwha Aerospace advanced 2.76 percent.

The Korean won was quoted at 1,379.2 won against the U.S. dollar, as of 11:20 a.m., up 7.1 won from the previous stock trading session.