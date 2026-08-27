Seoul stocks trim early gains late Thursday morning
Summary
Seoul stocks trimmed earlier gains late Thursday morning after the Bank of Korea raised its key base rate by 0.25 percentage point to 3 percent. The KOSPI was up 1.93 percent at 6,939.91 as of 11:20 a.m. after opening 2.76 percent higher. The move marked the first back-to-back rate hikes since January 2023. The Korean won was quoted at 1,379.2 won against the U.S. dollar.
Key Facts
- The Bank of Korea raised its key base rate by 0.25 percentage point to 3 percent at its rate-setting meeting.
- The rate hike was the first back-to-back increase since January 2023.
- Samsung Electronics rose 2.29 percent and SK hynix added 3.44 percent as semiconductors were boosted by Nvidia earnings.
- Hyundai Motor fell 1.72 percent, LG Energy Solution climbed 4.84 percent, and Hanwha Aerospace advanced 2.76 percent.
- The Korean won was quoted at 1,379.2 won against the U.S. dollar, up 7.1 won from the previous stock trading session.
Seoul stocks trimmed their earlier gains late Thursday morning, following a second consecutive rate-hike decision from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
After opening 2.76 percent higher, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 131.7 points, or 1.93 percent, to 6,939.91 as of 11:20 a.m.
Korea's central bank has raised the country's key base rate by 0.25 percentage point to 3 percent at its rate-setting meeting, in a bid to curb mounting inflationary pressure.
It marked the first back-to-back rate hikes since January 2023, when the central bank raised the rate at seven consecutive meetings starting in April 2022.
Market heavyweights were trading mostly higher, with semiconductors boosted by the latest earnings from U.S. chip giant Nvidia, which beat market expectations.
Samsung Electronics rose 2.29 percent, while industry rival SK hynix added 3.44 percent.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor fell 1.72 percent, battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 4.84 percent, and defense giant Hanwha Aerospace advanced 2.76 percent.
The Korean won was quoted at 1,379.2 won against the U.S. dollar, as of 11:20 a.m., up 7.1 won from the previous stock trading session.
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