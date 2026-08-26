Seoul stocks were trading higher late Wednesday morning, while investors kept a wait-and-see approach ahead of the earnings release from U.S. chip giant Nvidia.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading up 51.04 points, or 0.76 percent, to 6,793.78 as of 11:21 a.m.

After opening lower, the index continued choppy trading as earnings from Nvidia are set to test the durability of the massive, global artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boom.

In Seoul, market top caps were trading mixed.

Samsung Electronics rose 0.97 percent, while industry rival SK hynix added 1.19 percent.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor slid 0.36 percent, defense giant Hanwha Aerospace dipped 2.63 percent, and battery maker LG Energy Solutions added 0.14 percent.

The Korean won was quoted at 1,382.3 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:21 a.m., up 0.4 won from the close of the previous stock trading session.