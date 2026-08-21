Korea to impose antidumping tariffs on Thai seamless copper pipes

Korea's finance ministry said Friday it will impose antidumping tariffs on seamless copper pipes imported from Thailand after its investigation found the imports had caused damage to the domestic industry.

The Ministry of Finance and Economy said it decided to impose antidumping duties ranging from 4.93 percent to 8.41 percent on Thai seamless copper pipes, following an investigation launched at the request of the Korea Trade Commission in June. The tariffs will take effect Sept. 11.

Seamless copper pipes are commonly used in air conditioners, refrigerators, and heating and cooling systems due to their high corrosion resistance and thermal conductivity.

The relevant domestic market was estimated at about 600 billion won ($432 million) as of 2024, with Thai products accounting for 8 percent, according to the ministry.

"The measure will help improve business conditions for the domestic industry, which has been facing challenges due to dumped imports, and establish a fair competitive environment," the ministry said.