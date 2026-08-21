Exports up 56 % in first 20 days of Aug. on robust chip shipments
Summary
Korea's exports surged 56 percent in the first 20 days of August, with semiconductor shipments hitting a fresh high. Outbound shipments reached $55.2 billion and imports rose 19 percent to $41.2 billion, producing a trade surplus of $14 billion. Chips nearly tripled to $26 billion and accounted for 47.2 percent of total exports. Exports to China and the United States also jumped sharply.
Key Facts
- The daily average exports for Aug. 1-20 rose 61.5 percent on-year to $3.94 billion.
- Imports increased 19 percent on-year to $41.2 billion over the same period.
- Exports to China more than doubled to $15.26 billion, while shipments to the United States gained 59.4 percent to $7.97 billion.
Korea's exports surged 56 percent from a year earlier over the first 20 days of August, customs data showed Friday, with shipments of semiconductors reaching a fresh high.
Outbound shipments reached $55.2 billion in the Aug. 1-20 period, according to data from the Korea Customs Service. It was the highest level for the 20-day period for any August.
Imports went up 19 percent on-year to $41.2 billion over the cited period, resulting in a trade surplus of $14 billion.
The customs agency noted the daily average exports for the period shot up 61.5 percent from a year earlier to $3.94 billion.
By sector, exports of chips nearly tripled to $26 billion, marking the highest amount for the period.
Chips accounted for 47.2 percent of total exports, up 22.5 percentage points from a year earlier.
Outbound shipments of petroleum products gained 56.4 percent to $4.23 billion, and those of steel rose 9.7 percent to $2.39 billion.
Exports of automobiles, on the other hand, slipped 45.1 percent to $1.52 billion.
By destination, exports to China more than doubled to $15.26 billion, and those to the United States gained 59.4 percent to $7.97 billion.
Accumulated exports through Thursday this year came to $650.2 billion, rising 51 percent from a year earlier.
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