Turnover of Korea's main bourse hit the lowest level so far this year in August, after a sharp plunge in the stock market in July, data showed Tuesday.

The average daily turnover of the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) stood at slightly over 25.7 trillion won ($18.2 billion) this month, according to the data from the Korea Exchange.

It was the lowest tally since January this year, when the daily turnover came to 27 trillion won.

The figure jumped to over 50 trillion won both in May and June, when the KOSPI enjoyed its bull run.

Since July's record downturn, the average daily turnover fell to 36.8 trillion won last month.

"In the first half of 2026, the trading value of the local stock market was unusually overheated," Kim Seok-hwan, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities, said.

Kim said the recent tumble in the daily turnover was the normalization of stock transactions that had increased excessively.