Korea's exports of information and communication technology (ICT) products jumped 140.6 percent in July from a year earlier, driven by sustained global investments into artificial intelligence (AI), government data showed Friday.

Outbound shipments of ICT products reached $53.4 billion last month, up from $22.2 billion a year earlier, the Ministry of Science and ICT said in a press release.

The figure was the highest for any July, the ministry said.

ICT imports rose 37.3 percent on-year to $18.3 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $35.1 billion in the sector.

By product, semiconductor exports surged 178.8 percent on-year to $41 billion, fueled by strong demand for AI-related chips. Chip exports rose for the past 17 consecutive months, the ministry said.

Exports of computers and communications equipment spiked 353.9 percent to $4.9 billion, while mobile phone shipments increased 62.6 percent to $1.6 billion, the data showed.

Outbound shipments of display panels inched up 0.5 percent to $1.77 billion, amid a number of new smartphone and TV models set to be launched in the later half.

By destination, combined shipments to China and Hong Kong jumped 194.7 percent, while exports to the United States soared 187 percent.

Shipments to Vietnam increased 115.7 percent, those to the European Union climbed 202 percent and those to India advanced 128.2 percent on-year.