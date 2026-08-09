Trading value and volume on the KOSPI have dropped to their lowest levels of the year as the benchmark index extended its decline amid weakness in semiconductor heavyweights, data showed Sunday.

According to the Korea Exchange, average daily trading value on the KOSPI stood at 26.28 trillion won ($18.6 billion) so far this month.

Average daily trading value stood at 27.06 trillion won in January before hovering around the 30 trillion won mark, at 32.234 trillion won in February, 30.143 trillion won in March and 29.551 trillion won in April.

It then surged above 50 trillion won in May and June, when the KOSPI rallied sharply, reaching 50.22 trillion won and 50.35 trillion won, respectively. Trading value fell to 36.88 trillion won in July and declined further this month.

Trading volume also plunged, with average daily volume falling to a year-to-date low of 301.67 million shares this month.

The sharp drop in trading activity appears to reflect the KOSPI's continued weakness in August. The benchmark index has fallen 5.10 percent so far this month, with sidecars triggered twice.

The two chip giants that had led the KOSPI's sharp gains have remained under pressure, failing to stage a sustained rebound. The declines have been attributed to persistent concerns that the semiconductor cycle may have peaked, as well as delays in the two companies' announcements of shareholder return plans compared with market expectations.

Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix have fallen 12 percent and 17.23 percent, respectively, so far this month.

Some funds have rotated into cosmetics stocks and financial holding companies. However, the rotation has provided limited support to the KOSPI, as those sectors account for a relatively small share of the index's market capitalization.

"The strong long-term growth and earnings prospects of major semiconductor companies are already well understood by the market," said Lee Jae-man, a researcher at Hana Securities. "For Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, attention should therefore turn to new shareholder return policies as a potential catalyst for a valuation rerating."