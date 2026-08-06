Youth loan defaults raise questions about Korea's policy lending model

“I defaulted twice on 3 million won ($2,120) Youth Sunshine Loans. The government ended up covering everything, so all my debts were settled with no problem,” read a post shared in July on an online forum for recipients of basic livelihood assistance.

As stories like this are becoming more common in Korea, questions are being raised whether government-backed lending for young people is addressing the root cause of financial hardship or merely delaying it. While the programs are intended to help young borrowers bridge temporary cash shortages, experts warn that the worsening employment and income conditions are leaving more young adults unable to repay their debts.

One of the clearest signs is the Youth Sunshine Loan, a state-backed program that provides living expenses to job seekers, entry-level workers and young entrepreneurs aged 19 to 34 with annual incomes below 35 million won.

According to the Korea Inclusive Finance Agency, the share of these loans that had to be repaid by the state-run guarantee agency after borrowers failed to make payments rose from 4.8 percent in 2022 to 13.6 percent in the first half of this year.

The strain is also spreading to housing finance.

Among low-income borrowers under 40 with government-backed mortgages, the number of newly delinquent borrowers increased from 16 in 2023 to 234 in 2025, according to the Korea Housing Finance Corporation.

By May this year, the figure reached 282, already exceeding last year’s total. Outstanding delinquent balances likewise surged from 2.4 billion won to 57.1 billion won over the same period.

Taken together, the data point to the generally weakening repayment capacity across young vulnerable borrowers, who often cannot qualify for conventional bank credit.

A sustained increase in defaults would not only place a heavier burden on public guarantee agencies but also raise broader questions about the long-term sustainability of the country’s policy lending system.

Economists attribute the deterioration to a combination of a weakening job market and persistently high rents and living costs.

According to the Ministry of Data and Statistics, the number of employed people aged 15 to 29 stood at 3.43 million, down 197,000 from a year earlier. The employment rate for the age group also dropped to 43.9 percent, marking 26 consecutive months of year-on-year declines since May 2024.

“Many companies’ gradual shift toward rolling recruitment and experience-based hiring has made it even harder for young graduates to secure their first jobs,” said Hong Sok-chul, an economics professor at Seoul National University.

Experts say policy lending alone is not enough and should be complemented by earlier intervention for borrowers showing signs of distress, including debt restructuring and financial counseling.