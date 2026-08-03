Seoul stocks sharply lower late Monday morning on profit taking

Seoul stocks were trading sharply lower late Monday mornings as investors sold off tech heavyweights to lock in profits following a record surge the previous session.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 216.06 points, or 3.28 percent, to 6,379.39 as of 11:20 a.m.

After opening sharply lower, the index extended losses as foreign and institutional investors went profit taking following a nearly 18 percent rise the previous session.

Market top-cap Samsung Electronics tumbled 6.29 percent, and its industry rival SK hynix shed 6.29 percent.

Battery maker LG Energy Solutions dipped 2.44 percent, bio firm Samsung Biologics declined 2.69 percent, and portal operator Naver inched down 0.48 percent.

The Korean won was trading at 1,427.4 won against the U.S. dollar, up 8.1 won from the close of stock trading on Friday.